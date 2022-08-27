HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,084 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $41,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 401,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,022,000 after purchasing an additional 211,706 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 65,989 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

