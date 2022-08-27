HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 21,424 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,424 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $30,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $61.14 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

