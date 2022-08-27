HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ulta Beauty worth $45,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,710.2% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 181,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $411.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.37.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.83.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

