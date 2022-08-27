Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Up 1,196.0% in August

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, an increase of 1,196.0% from the July 31st total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 790,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $1.97 on Friday. Histogen has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.18.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.