HODL (HODL) Price Down 9.7% This Week

HODL (HODL) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One HODL coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HODL has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. HODL has a market cap of $1.91 million and $13,447.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,938.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.45 or 0.07364776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00163193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00264798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00721902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00575161 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,468,951,139,274 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

