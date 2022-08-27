Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after buying an additional 313,297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,706,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $7.37 on Friday, reaching $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

