Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

HKXCY opened at $41.50 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

