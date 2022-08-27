HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.08.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 8.9 %

HPQ stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.