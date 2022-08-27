Humaniq Price Tops $0.0042 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $787,382.27 and $22,728.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00085893 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.