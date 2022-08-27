Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Trading Up 41.9%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) shares were up 41.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HNTIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

