Hydro (HYDRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $327,239.37

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $327,239.37 and $5,699.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004003 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032449 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087071 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
