HyperDAO Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $19.45 million and $23,613.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085674 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

