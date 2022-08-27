iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 358,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

