iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance
Shares of ICLK stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ICLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group
About iClick Interactive Asia Group
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.
Further Reading
