iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance
iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group
About iClick Interactive Asia Group
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.
Further Reading
