iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 358,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Further Reading

