IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.97

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.97 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.83). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 67.30 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,034,032 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on IDOX from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The company has a market cap of £298.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,620.00.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

