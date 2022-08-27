IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $764.09

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 764.09 ($9.23) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($10.17). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 835.50 ($10.10), with a volume of 422,360 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

IG Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 764.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 898.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74.

IG Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at IG Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 31.24 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

In other news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total value of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). Also, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

