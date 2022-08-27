II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

II-VI stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

