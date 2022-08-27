Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,422.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $477.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.