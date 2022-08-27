Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.27.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,422.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $477.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
