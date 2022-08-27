Infini Master Fund Acquires Shares of 4,280 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 0.9% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 273,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.