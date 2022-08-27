Infini Master Fund Invests $900,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.8% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 371,958 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

