InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 396.6% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFIN remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,672. InFinT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 46.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

