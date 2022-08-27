Insider Buying: Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Insider Buys £170,000 in Stock

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($205,413.24).

Paul Pindar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Paul Pindar purchased 242,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £41,140 ($49,710.00).

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Paul Pindar purchased 2,500,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

Purplebricks Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PURP stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £53.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. Purplebricks Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.40 ($0.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

