Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells 26,898 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, reaching $101.90. 5,418,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

