Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MLI opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

