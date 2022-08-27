Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells 455 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

