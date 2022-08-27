Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells 455 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
ORA opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11.
Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.