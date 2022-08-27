Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 4,736 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.76. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.