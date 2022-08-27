Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 4,736 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of EL stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.76. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
