Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $216,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

Trupanion Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

