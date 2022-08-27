Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. 246,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 108,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 131.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

