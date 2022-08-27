Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading Up 1.6%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

