International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 781,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

