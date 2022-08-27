Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.13). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares.
Interserve Trading Down 37.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.05. The firm has a market cap of £13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.
About Interserve
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
