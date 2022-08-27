Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 287.2% in August

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 287.2% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 2,237,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISNPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.