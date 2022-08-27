Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 502.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 502.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
