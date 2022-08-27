Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 502.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 502.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

