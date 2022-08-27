Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 197,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.14 during trading hours on Friday. 16,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

