Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 93.38% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $39,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $25.87.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
