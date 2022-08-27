Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 93.38% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $39,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

