Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
IPKW stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,829. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
