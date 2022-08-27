Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

IPKW stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,829. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 414,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 204,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 59,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

