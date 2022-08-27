Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is King Wealth’s 2nd Largest Position

King Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 10.0% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $50,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $13.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.44. 69,047,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,985,750. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.02.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.