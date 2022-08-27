Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

RSP stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,469. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.