iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the July 31st total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

ISHG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $82.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

