iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. King Wealth owned about 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.95. 1,689,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,777. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $176.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

