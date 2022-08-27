iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

