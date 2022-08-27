iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Boosted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,894,000 after buying an additional 117,634 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after buying an additional 128,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 61,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.