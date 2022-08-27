iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the July 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. 613,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 157,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,439 shares in the last quarter.

