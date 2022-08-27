iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the July 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. 613,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
