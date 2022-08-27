iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,562,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. 425,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

