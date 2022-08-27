iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,814 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

