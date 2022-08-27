iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.