iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the July 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 72,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,595,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

