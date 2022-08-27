iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,856,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of MBB stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
