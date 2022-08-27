iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UAE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $19.40.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
