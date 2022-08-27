iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.