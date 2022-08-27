iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.42. 1,465,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,524. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

